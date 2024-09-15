Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    date_range 15 Sep 2024 5:25 AM GMT
    date_range 15 Sep 2024 5:25 AM GMT

    യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക്‌ ഫെ​സ്റ്റ് പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ന​ട​ത്തി

    Youth India
    യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഇ​സ്‍ലാമി​ക്‌ ഫെ​സ്റ്റ് പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഒ​ക്ടോ​ബ​ർ 11ന് ​അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ ആ​സ്പ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ളി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഇ​സ്‍ലാ​മി​ക് ഫെ​സ്റ്റ് 2024 പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു. റി​ഗ്ഗ​യി ഔ​ഖാ​ഫ് ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് ന​ട​ന്ന കെ.​ഐ.​ജി-​യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ-​ഐ​വ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി​യും കെ.​ഐ.​ജി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്‍റു​മാ​യ ശ​രീ​ഫ് പി.​ടി. പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യു​ടെ ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് യാ​സി​ർ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യെ പ​രി​ച​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Youth IndiaIslamic FestKuwait News
