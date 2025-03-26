Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightയൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 26 March 2025 10:03 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 March 2025 10:03 AM IST

    യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ
    cancel
    camera_alt

     ഇ​സ്മാ​യി​ൽ ന​ബീ​ൽ അ​ലി മു​ഖ് സി​ത്ത്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ പ​രീ​ക്ഷ വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളെ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​നാ​യി ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​യി​ൽ കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ വി​വി​ധ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് നി​ര​വ​ധി യു​വാ​ക്ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. പി. ​ഇ​സ്മാ​യി​ൽ, ന​ബീ​ൽ അ​ലി, ടി.​മു​ഖ് സി​ത്ത് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ യ​ഥാ​ക്ര​മം ഒ​ന്ന്, ര​ണ്ട്, മൂ​ന്ന് സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ര​സ്ഥ​മാ​ക്കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:quran examyouth india kuwaitKuwait News
    News Summary - Youth India Kuwait Quran Exam Winners
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X