Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Jan 2026 12:13 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Jan 2026 12:13 PM IST

    യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ലീ​ഡേ​ഴ്‌​സ് മീ​റ്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ലീ​ഡേ​ഴ്‌​സ് മീ​റ്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ലീ​ഡേ​ഴ്‌​സ് മീ​റ്റി​ൽ ഡോ. ​അ​ലി​ഫ് ഷു​ക്കൂ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ലീ​ഡേ​ഴ്സ് മീ​റ്റ് 2026 ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ യൂ​നി​റ്റി സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. കെ.​ഐ.​ജി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ അ​ൻ​വ​ർ സ​യീ​ദ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ സി​ജി​ൽ ഖാ​ൻ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    ഡോ.​അ​ലി​ഫ് ഷു​ക്കൂ​ർ മു​ഖ്യ പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. കെ.​ഐ.​ജി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സാ​ബി​ക് യൂ​സ​ഫ്, യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​കീ​ൽ ഇ​സ്ഹാ​ഖ്, വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ് റ​മീ​സ് എം.​പി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Leaders Meetyouth india kuwaitKuwait Newsgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Youth India Kuwait Leaders Meet organized
