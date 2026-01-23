Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 23 Jan 2026 12:13 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 23 Jan 2026 12:13 PM IST
യൂത്ത് ഇന്ത്യ കുവൈത്ത് ലീഡേഴ്സ് മീറ്റ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചുtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Youth India Kuwait Leaders Meet organized
Listen to this Article
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: യൂത്ത് ഇന്ത്യ കുവൈത്ത് ലീഡേഴ്സ് മീറ്റ് 2026 ഫഹാഹീൽ യൂനിറ്റി സെന്ററിൽ നടന്നു. കെ.ഐ.ജി പ്രസിഡന്റ് അൻവർ സയീദ് പരിപാടി ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു. യൂത്ത് ഇന്ത്യ പ്രസിഡന്റ് സിജിൽ ഖാൻ അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു.
ഡോ.അലിഫ് ഷുക്കൂർ മുഖ്യ പ്രഭാഷണം നിർവഹിച്ചു. കെ.ഐ.ജി ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി സാബിക് യൂസഫ്, യൂത്ത് ഇന്ത്യ ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടറി അകീൽ ഇസ്ഹാഖ്, വൈസ് പ്രസിഡൻറ് റമീസ് എം.പി എന്നിവർ സംസാരിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story