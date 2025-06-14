Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightയൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Jun 2025 8:51 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Jun 2025 8:51 AM IST

    യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ കു​വൈ​ത്ത്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ കു​വൈ​ത്ത്
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അ​ഹ് മ​ദാ​ബാ​ദി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് ല​ണ്ട​നി​ലേ​ക്ക് പ​റ​ന്നു​യ​ർ​ന്ന എ​യ​ർ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​യു​ടെ ബോ​യി​ങ് 787-8 വി​മാ​നം ത​ക​ർ​ന്ന് വീ​ണ്‌ നി​ര​വ​ധി പേ​രു​ടെ മ​ര​ണ​ത്തി​നി​ട​യാ​ക്കി​യ ദു​ര​ന്ത​ത്തി​ൽ യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് അ​തീ​വ ദുഃ​ഖം രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി.

    രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ ക​ണ്ണീ​രി​ലാ​ഴ്ത്തി​യ ദാ​രു​ണ​മാ​യ അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ജീ​വ​ൻ ന​ഷ്പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​ർ​ക്ക് നേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ അ​നു​ശോ​ച​നം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:youthKuwaitIndia
    News Summary - Youth India Kuwait
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X