Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    27 April 2024 5:42 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 April 2024 5:42 AM GMT

    യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ പ്ര​ബ​ന്ധ ര​ച​ന മ​ത്സ​ര വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ

    Sreejith, Gangadharan, Binu Jayaprakash, Anjali Sarasamma
    ശ്രീ​ജി​ത്ത്, ഗം​ഗാ​ധ​ര​ൻ, ബി​നു ജ​യ​പ്ര​കാ​ശ്, അ​ഞ്ജ​ലി സ​ര​സ​മ്മ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ റ​മ​ദാ​നി​ൽ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച പ്ര​ബ​ന്ധ ര​ച​ന മ​ത്സ​ര വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളെ പ്ര​ഖ്യാ​പി​ച്ചു. `എ​ന്‍റെ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ അ​നു​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ൾ' എ​ന്ന ത​ല​ക്കെ​ട്ടി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ്ര​ബ​ന്ധ ര​ച​ന മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ന്റെ വി​വി​ധ ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള നി​ര​വ​ധി പേ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. ശ്രീ​ജി​ത്ത് വി.​കെ, ഗം​ഗാ​ധ​ര​ൻ താ​ഴെ​ചാ​ലി​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ഒ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം ക​ര​സ്ഥ​മാ​ക്കി. ബി​നു ജ​യ​പ്ര​കാ​ശ് ര​ണ്ടാം സ്ഥാ​ന​വും അ​ഞ്ജ​ലി സ​ര​സ​മ്മ മൂ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​ന​വും നേ​ടി. സു​ന്ദ​ര​ൻ നാ​യ​ർ പ്രോ​ത്സാ​ഹ​ന സ​മ്മാ​ന​ത്തി​ന​ർ​ഹ​നാ​യി.

