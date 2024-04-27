Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 27 April 2024 5:42 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 27 April 2024 5:42 AM GMT
യൂത്ത് ഇന്ത്യ പ്രബന്ധ രചന മത്സര വിജയികൾtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Youth India Essay Writing Competition Winners
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: യൂത്ത് ഇന്ത്യ കുവൈത്തിന്റെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തിൽ റമദാനിൽ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച പ്രബന്ധ രചന മത്സര വിജയികളെ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. `എന്റെ റമദാൻ അനുഭവങ്ങൾ' എന്ന തലക്കെട്ടിൽ നടത്തിയ പ്രബന്ധ രചന മത്സരത്തിൽ കുവൈത്തിന്റെ വിവിധ ഭാഗങ്ങളിൽനിന്നുള്ള നിരവധി പേർ പങ്കെടുത്തു. ശ്രീജിത്ത് വി.കെ, ഗംഗാധരൻ താഴെചാലിൽ എന്നിവർ ഒന്നാം സ്ഥാനം കരസ്ഥമാക്കി. ബിനു ജയപ്രകാശ് രണ്ടാം സ്ഥാനവും അഞ്ജലി സരസമ്മ മൂന്നാം സ്ഥാനവും നേടി. സുന്ദരൻ നായർ പ്രോത്സാഹന സമ്മാനത്തിനർഹനായി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story