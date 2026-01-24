Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ ത​ർ​ബി​യ്യ​ത്ത് കാ​മ്പ​യി​ൻ പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം

    യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ ത​ർ​ബി​യ്യ​ത്ത് കാ​മ്പ​യി​ൻ പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ കെ.​ഐ.​ജി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ അ​ൻ​വ​ർ സ​യീ​ദ്

    പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് റ​മ​ദാ​ന് മു​ന്നോ​ടി​യാ​യി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ​ക്ക് വേ​ണ്ടി ത​ർ​ബി​യ്യ​ത്ത് കാ​മ്പ​യി​ൻ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. കാ​മ്പ​യി​നി​ന്റെ പോ​സ്റ്റ​ർ ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ യൂ​ണി​റ്റി സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ കെ.​ഐ.​ജി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്‌ അ​ൻ​വ​ർ സ​യീ​ദ് പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു.

    കെ.​ഐ.​ജി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സാ​ബി​ക് യൂ​സ​ഫ്, യൂ​ത്ത് ഇ​ന്ത്യ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ് സി​ജി​ൽ ഖാ​ൻ, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി അ​ഖി​ൽ ഇ​സ്ഹാ​ഖ്, ഡോ.​അ​ലി​ഫ് ഷു​ക്കൂ​ർ, ഷെ​ഫീ​ഖ് കോ​ട്ട​യം എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:youth indiacampaignPoster Releasedgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Youth India Education Campaign Poster Released
