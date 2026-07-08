സഹൽ ആപ് വഴി ഡ്രൈവിങ് ലൈസൻസ് ഡൗൺലോഡ് ചെയ്യാം

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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 8 July 2026 11:50 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 July 2026 11:50 AM IST
സഹൽ ആപ് വഴി ഡ്രൈവിങ് ലൈസൻസ് ഡൗൺലോഡ് ചെയ്യാംtext_fields
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News Summary - You can download your driving license through the Sahal app.
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: സഹൽ ആപ്പ് വഴി ഡ്രൈവിംഗ് ലൈസൻസ് ഡൗൺലോഡ് ചെയ്യാൻ സൗകര്യം ഒരുക്കി കുവൈത്ത് ഗതാഗത വകുപ്പ്. ലൈസൻസിൻ്റെ ഓൺലൈൻ പകർപ്പ് മൊബൈൽ ഫോണിൽ ഡൗൺലോഡ് ചെയ്യാനുള്ള സേവനമാണ് ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയം ആരംഭിച്ചത്.
ഇതോടെ ആവശ്യമുള്ളപ്പോൾ വേഗത്തിൽ ലൈസൻസ് ആക്സസ് ചെയ്യാൻ കഴിയും. ഫിസിക്കൽ കാർഡിനെ മാത്രം ആശ്രയിക്കാതെ ഡിജിറ്റൽ ലൈസൻസ് ഉപയോഗിക്കാനും ഇനി കഴിയും. സഹൽ ആപ്പ് വഴി ഈ സേവനം പ്രയോജനപ്പെടുത്താൻ ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയം ഉപയോക്താക്കളോട് അഭ്യര്ഥിച്ചു. സർക്കാരിൻ്റെ ഡിജിറ്റൽ പരിവർത്തന ശ്രമങ്ങളുടെ ഭാഗമാണ് പുതിയ നീക്കം.
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