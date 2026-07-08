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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightസഹൽ ആപ് വഴി ഡ്രൈവിങ്...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 8 July 2026 11:50 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 July 2026 11:50 AM IST

    സഹൽ ആപ് വഴി ഡ്രൈവിങ് ലൈസൻസ് ഡൗൺലോഡ് ചെയ്യാം

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    സഹൽ ആപ് വഴി ഡ്രൈവിങ് ലൈസൻസ് ഡൗൺലോഡ് ചെയ്യാം
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    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: സഹൽ ആപ്പ് വഴി ഡ്രൈവിംഗ് ലൈസൻസ് ഡൗൺലോഡ് ചെയ്യാൻ സൗകര്യം ഒരുക്കി കുവൈത്ത് ഗതാഗത വകുപ്പ്. ലൈസൻസിൻ്റെ ഓൺലൈൻ പകർപ്പ് മൊബൈൽ ഫോണിൽ ഡൗൺലോഡ് ചെയ്യാനുള്ള സേവനമാണ് ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയം ആരംഭിച്ചത്.

    ഇതോടെ ആവശ്യമുള്ളപ്പോൾ വേഗത്തിൽ ലൈസൻസ് ആക്‌സസ് ചെയ്യാൻ കഴിയും. ഫിസിക്കൽ കാർഡിനെ മാത്രം ആശ്രയിക്കാതെ ഡിജിറ്റൽ ലൈസൻസ് ഉപയോഗിക്കാനും ഇനി കഴിയും. സഹൽ ആപ്പ് വഴി ഈ സേവനം പ്രയോജനപ്പെടുത്താൻ ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയം ഉപയോക്താക്കളോട് അഭ്യര്‍ഥിച്ചു. സർക്കാരിൻ്റെ ഡിജിറ്റൽ പരിവർത്തന ശ്രമങ്ങളുടെ ഭാഗമാണ് പുതിയ നീക്കം.

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    TAGS:driving licensedownloadSahal app
    News Summary - You can download your driving license through the Sahal app.
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