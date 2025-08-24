Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightലോ​ക പാ​ര​ച്യൂ​ട്ടി​ങ്...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Aug 2025 11:06 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Aug 2025 11:06 AM IST

    ലോ​ക പാ​ര​ച്യൂ​ട്ടി​ങ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്; കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ന് ഒ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    World Parachuting Championship
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ​വി​ക​്ട​റി സ്റ്റാ​ൻഡിൽ ദേ​ശീ​യ പ​താ​ക​യു​മാ​യി കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ടീം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ചെ​ക്ക് റി​പ്പ​ബ്ലി​ക്കി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന അ​ഞ്ചാ​മ​ത് ലോ​ക പാ​ര​ച്യൂ​ട്ടി​ങ് ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ൽ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ദേ​ശീ​യ സ്കൈ ​ഡൈ​വി​ങ് ടീം ​ഒ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം നേ​ടി. ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത് മി​ക​ച്ച വി​ജ​യം നേ​ടു​ന്ന ആ​ദ്യ അ​റ​ബ് രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​മാ​ണ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് എ​ന്ന് ഒ​ളി​മ്പി​ക് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി. അ​ലി അ​സ്‌​ക​ർ, ഫ​ർ​ഹാ​ൻ അ​ൽ മു​ഹൈ​സെ​ൻ, ഫൈ​സ​ൽ അ​ൽ ഷ​ർ​ഖാ​വി എ​ന്നി​വ​രാ​ണ് ദേ​ശീ​യ ടീം ​വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​ന്നാം സ്ഥാ​നം നേ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsFirst PlaceKuwaitKuwait NewsWorld Parachuting Championship
    News Summary - World Parachuting Championship; Kuwait takes first place
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X