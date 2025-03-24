Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightകെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ലെ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 24 March 2025 10:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 March 2025 10:52 AM IST

    കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ലെ കു​ഴി​യി​ൽ വീ​ണ് തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ലെ കു​ഴി​യി​ൽ വീ​ണ് തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സാ​ൽ​മി​യ​യി​ൽ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ലെ കു​ഴി​യി​ൽ വീ​ണു തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​ര​മാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ജോ​ലി​ക്കി​ടെ അ​ബ​ദ്ധ​ത്തി​ൽ കു​ഴി​യി​ൽ വീ​ഴു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഉ​ട​ൻ അ​ൽ ബി​ദ്ദ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി അ​പ​ക​ടം കൈ​കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്തു. തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​യെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsAccident NewsKuwait News
    News Summary - Worker injured after falling into hole in building
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X