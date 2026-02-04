Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    4 Feb 2026 11:44 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Feb 2026 11:44 AM IST

    നി​ർ​മാ​ണസ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി കു​ഴി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് വീ​ണു

    നി​ർ​മാ​ണസ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി കു​ഴി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് വീ​ണു
    Listen to this Article

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ശു​വൈ​ഖ് ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ലെ നി​ർ​മാ​ണ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി കു​ഴി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് വീ​ണു. സെ​ർ​ച്ച് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് റെ​സ്‌​ക്യൂ സെ​ന്റ​ർ, ശു​വൈ​ഖ് ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രി​യ​ൽ ഏ​രി​യ എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ന​ട​ത്തി. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​യെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. സം​ഭ​വ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് അ​പ​ക​ട​ങ്ങ​ൾ ആ​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​തി​രി​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം ഉ​ച്ച​ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം.

    TAGS:WorkerKuwait Newsgulf news malayalam
