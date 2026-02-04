Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 4 Feb 2026 11:44 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 4 Feb 2026 11:44 AM IST
നിർമാണസ്ഥലത്ത് തൊഴിലാളി കുഴിയിലേക്ക് വീണുtext_fields
News Summary - Worker falls into hole at construction site
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ശുവൈഖ് ഇൻഡസ്ട്രിയൽ ഏരിയയിലെ നിർമാണ സ്ഥലത്ത് തൊഴിലാളി കുഴിയിലേക്ക് വീണു. സെർച്ച് ആൻഡ് റെസ്ക്യൂ സെന്റർ, ശുവൈഖ് ഇൻഡസ്ട്രിയൽ ഏരിയ എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിൽനിന്ന് ഉടൻ സ്ഥലത്തെത്തിയ അഗ്നിശമന സേനാംഗങ്ങൾ രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം നടത്തി. പരിക്കേറ്റ തൊഴിലാളിയെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി. സംഭവസ്ഥലത്ത് അപകടങ്ങൾ ആവർത്തിക്കാതിരിക്കാനുള്ള നടപടികൾ സ്വീകരിച്ചു. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം ഉച്ചകഴിഞ്ഞാണ് അപകടം.
