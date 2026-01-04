Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    4 Jan 2026 1:45 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 Jan 2026 1:45 PM IST

    വ​ഫ്ര​യി​ൽ ഷാ​ലെ​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച് തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    വ​ഫ്ര​യി​ൽ ഷാ​ലെ​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച് തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി മ​രി​ച്ചു
    വ​ഫ്ര​യി​ൽ ഷാ​ലെ​യി​ൽ ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യ തീ​പി​ടി​ത്തം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: വ​ഫ്ര കാ​ർ​ഷി​ക​മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ ഷാ​ലെ​യി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ച് ഒ​രു തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി മ​രി​ച്ചു. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. വ​ഫ്ര കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ത്തി​ലെ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ​ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​യു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട അ​ധി​കാ​രി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് കൈ​മാ​റി. വൈ​കാ​തെ തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന​സേ​ന അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:FireKuwaitworker dies
    News Summary - Worker dies in fire at chalet in Wafra
