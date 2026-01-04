Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 4 Jan 2026 1:45 PM IST
Updated On 4 Jan 2026 1:45 PM IST
വഫ്രയിൽ ഷാലെയിൽ തീപിടിച്ച് തൊഴിലാളി മരിച്ചു
News Summary - Worker dies in fire at chalet in Wafra
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: വഫ്ര കാർഷികമേഖലയിൽ ഷാലെയിൽ തീപിടിച്ച് ഒരു തൊഴിലാളി മരിച്ചു. ശനിയാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെയാണ് സംഭവം. വഫ്ര കേന്ദ്രത്തിലെ അഗ്നിശമന സേനാംഗങ്ങൾ ഉടൻ സഥലത്തെത്തി തീ നിയന്ത്രണവിധേയമാക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടികൾ ആരംഭിച്ചു.
തൊഴിലാളിയുടെ മൃതദേഹം ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട അധികാരികൾക്ക് കൈമാറി. വൈകാതെ തീ നിയന്ത്രണവിധേയമാക്കിയതായി അഗ്നിശമനസേന അറിയിച്ചു.
