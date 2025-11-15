Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Nov 2025 10:58 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Nov 2025 10:58 AM IST

    കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽനി​ന്ന് വീ​ണ് തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ഷു​വൈ​ഖി​ൽ അ​പ​ക​ടം ന​ട​ന്ന കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഷു​വൈ​ഖി​ൽ നി​ർ​മാ​ണ​ത്തി​ലി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വീ​ണ് ഒ​രു തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി മ​രി​ച്ചു. ജോ​ലി​ക്കി​ടെ അ​ബ​ദ്ധ​ത്തി​ൽ വീ​ണ​താ​കാ​മെ​ന്നാ​ണ് റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട്. സം​ഭ​വം അ​റി​ഞ്ഞ ഉ​ട​ൻ സെ​ർ​ച്ച് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് റെ​സ്‌​ക്യൂ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ലെ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി തു​ട​ർ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു. മ​ര​ണ​പെ​ട്ട തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​യെ ഫോ​റ​ൻ​സി​ക് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:buildingKuwait Newsworker diesgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Worker dies after falling from building
