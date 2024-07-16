Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightനി​ർ​മാ​ണ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത്...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 16 July 2024 5:23 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 16 July 2024 5:23 AM GMT

    നി​ർ​മാ​ണ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് വീ​ണ് തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    accident
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: മു​ത്‌​ല​യി​ൽ നി​ർ​മാ​ണ ജോ​ലി​ക്കി​ടെ വീ​ണ് പ്ര​വാ​സി തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി മ​രി​ച്ചു. 3.5 മീ​റ്റ​ർ ഉ​യ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്നാ​ണ് തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി വീ​ണ​തെ​ന്ന് ക​രാ​റു​കാ​ര​ൻ അ​റി​യി​ച്ച​താ​യി സു​ര​ക്ഷാ ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​യു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ഫോ​റ​ൻ​സി​ക് മെ​ഡി​സി​ൻ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ കേ​സ് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്തു.

    മ​റ്റൊ​രു സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രു പ്ര​വാ​സി വാ​ഹ​ന​മി​ടി​ച്ചു മ​രി​ച്ചു. പ്ര​ധാ​ന തെ​രു​വ് മു​റി​ച്ചു​ക​ട​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. വാ​ഹ​ന ഡ്രൈ​വ​റെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റു​ചെ​യ്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Kuwait Newsworker diesconstruction site
    News Summary - Worker dies after falling at construction site
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick