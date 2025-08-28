വിവിധ സേവനങ്ങളുമായി വെൽഫെയർ ഡെസ്ക് ശനിയാഴ്ച

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted On 28 Aug 2025 10:42 AM IST
Updated On 28 Aug 2025 10:42 AM IST
വിവിധ സേവനങ്ങളുമായി വെൽഫെയർ ഡെസ്ക് ശനിയാഴ്ചtext_fields
News Summary - Welfare desk with various services on Saturday
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: മലയാളി പ്രവാസികൾക്കായി പ്രവാസി വെൽഫെയർ കുവൈത്ത് ഫർവാനിയ യൂനിറ്റ് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന വെൽഫെയർ ഡെസ്ക് ശനിയാഴ്ച. നോർക്ക, പ്രവാസി ക്ഷേമനിധി സേവനങ്ങൾ ഈ ഡെസ്ക് വഴി നൽകുമെന്ന് പ്രസിഡന്റ് മുഹമ്മദ് അസ്ലം സീബ അറിയിച്ചു, കരിയർ സേവനങ്ങളായ ബയോഡേറ്റ തയാറാക്കാനുള്ള സഹായം, മോക്ക് ഇന്റർവ്യൂ, കരിയർ കൗൺസലിംങ് എന്നിവയും നടക്കും. വിശദവിവരങ്ങൾക്ക് 65975390, 50616264 എന്നീ നമ്പറുകളിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടാം.
