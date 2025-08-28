Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightവിവിധ സേവനങ്ങളുമായി...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Aug 2025 10:42 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Aug 2025 10:42 AM IST

    വിവിധ സേവനങ്ങളുമായി വെൽഫെയർ ഡെസ്ക് ശനിയാഴ്ച

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    pravasi welfare kuwait
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ കു​വൈ​ത്ത്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: മ​ല​യാ​ളി പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ യൂ​നി​റ്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ ഡെ​സ്ക് ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച. നോ​ർ​ക്ക, പ്ര​വാ​സി ക്ഷേ​മ​നി​ധി സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഈ ​ഡെ​സ്ക് വ​ഴി ന​ൽ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് അ​സ്‍ലം സീ​ബ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു, ക​രി​യ​ർ‍ സേ​വ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ ബ​യോ​ഡേറ്റ ത​യാ​റാ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള സ​ഹാ​യം, മോ​ക്ക് ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​വ്യൂ, ക​രി​യ​ർ കൗ​ൺ​സ​ലിം​ങ് എ​ന്നി​വ​യും ന​ട​ക്കും. വി​ശ​ദ​വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 65975390, 50616264 എ​ന്നീ ന​മ്പ​റു​ക​ളി‍ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsKuwait NewsPravasi Welfare Kuwaitgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Welfare desk with various services on Saturday
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X