Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightസി​ബി പി.​ജെ​ക്ക്...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 4 May 2024 5:12 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 4 May 2024 5:14 AM GMT

    സി​ബി പി.​ജെ​ക്ക് സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    Wecomed P J
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സി​ബി പി.​ജെ​യെ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സെ​ന്റ് തോ​മ​സ് ഇ​വാ​ഞ്ച​ലി​ക്ക​ൽ ച​ർ​ച്ച് ഓ​ഫ് ഇ​ന്ത്യ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഇ​ട​വ​ക​യു​ടെ പു​തി​യ വി​കാ​രി​യാ​യി ചു​മ​ത​ല ഏ​ൽ​ക്കു​ന്ന സി​ബി പി.​ജെ കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ എ​ത്തി. കു​വൈ​ത്ത് അ​ന്താ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര വി​മാ​ന​ത്താ​വ​ള​ത്തി​ൽ സി​ബി പി.​ജെ​ക്ക് ഇ​ട​വ​ക ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി. ഇ​ട​വ​ക വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് കു​രു​വി​ള ചെ​റി​യാ​ൻ , സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി റെ​ജു ഡാ​നി​യേ​ൽ ജോ​ൺ, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ബി​ജൂ സാ​മു​വേ​ൽ, ജീ​സ് ജോ​ർ​ജ് ചെ​റി​യാ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:VicarChurch of India Kuwait
    News Summary - Welcomed new Vicar of Church of India Kuwait
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X