15 Dec 2025 10:00 AM IST
15 Dec 2025 10:00 AM IST
കർമ്മേൽ മലങ്കര ഇവാഞ്ചലിക്കൽ ഇടവക പിക്നിക്text_fields
News Summary - Weekend picnic at Carmel Malankara Evangelical Church
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കർമ്മേൽ മലങ്കര ഇവാഞ്ചലിക്കൽ കുവൈത്ത് ഇടവക പിക്നിക് കബ്ദിൽ നടന്നു. അംഗങ്ങളുടെ വിവിധ കലാകായിക മൽസരങ്ങൾ, കലാപരിപാടികൾ എന്നിവ പിക്നിക്കിൽ ആകർഷകമായി. പിക്നിക് കൺവീനർ സോണറ് ജസ്റ്റിൻ, ജോയന്റ് കൺവീനർ രാഗിൽ രാജ്, ഇടവക സെക്രട്ടറി മൃദുൻ ജോർജ്, വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് ജോസ് തോമസ്, ലേഡി സെക്രട്ടറി ഷിജി ഡേവിസ്, ഇടവക കമ്മിറ്റി അംഗങ്ങളായ ജോൺസൻ മാത്യു, ജിതിൻ എബ്രഹാം, ജേക്കബ് ഷാജി, ഡെയ്സി വിക്ടർ, ബിന്ദു, സിനിമോൾ, ജെമിനി എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.
