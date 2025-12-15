Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 15 Dec 2025 10:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 Dec 2025 10:00 AM IST

    ക​ർ​മ്മേ​ൽ മ​ല​ങ്ക​ര ഇ​വാ​ഞ്ച​ലി​ക്ക​ൽ ഇ​ട​വ​ക പി​ക്നി​ക്

    ക​ർ​മ്മേ​ൽ മ​ല​ങ്ക​ര ഇ​വാ​ഞ്ച​ലി​ക്ക​ൽ ഇ​ട​വ​ക പി​ക്നി​ക്
    ക​ർ​മ്മേ​ൽ മ​ല​ങ്ക​ര ഇ​വാ​ഞ്ച​ലി​ക്ക​ൽ ഇ​ട​വ​ക പി​ക്നി​ക്കി​ൽ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ക​ർ​മ്മേ​ൽ മ​ല​ങ്ക​ര ഇ​വാ​ഞ്ച​ലി​ക്ക​ൽ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഇ​ട​വ​ക പി​ക്നി​ക് ക​ബ്‌​ദി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്നു. അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വി​വി​ധ ക​ലാ​കാ​യി​ക മ​ൽ​സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ, ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ പി​ക്നി​ക്കി​ൽ ആ​ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​മാ​യി. പി​ക്‌​നി​ക് ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ സോ​ണ​റ് ജ​സ്റ്റി​ൻ, ജോ​യ​ന്റ് ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ രാ​ഗി​ൽ രാ​ജ്, ഇ​ട​വ​ക സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി മൃ​ദു​ൻ ജോ​ർ​ജ്, വൈ​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ജോ​സ് തോ​മ​സ്, ലേ​ഡി സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഷി​ജി ഡേ​വി​സ്, ഇ​ട​വ​ക ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ ജോ​ൺ​സ​ൻ മാ​ത്യു, ജി​തി​ൻ എ​ബ്ര​ഹാം, ജേ​ക്ക​ബ് ഷാ​ജി, ഡെ​യ്സി വി​ക്ട​ർ, ബി​ന്ദു, സി​നി​മോ​ൾ, ജെ​മി​നി എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    News Summary - Weekend picnic at Carmel Malankara Evangelical Church
