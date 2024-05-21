Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    21 May 2024
    Updated On
    date_range 21 May 2024 4:16 AM GMT

    വ​യ​നാ​ട് സ്വ​ദേ​ശി കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി

    Ajitha Vijayan
    അ​ജി​ത വി​ജ​യ​ൻ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: വ​യ​നാ​ട് മു​ട്ടി​ൽ സൗ​ത്ത് കാ​ക്ക​വ​യ​ൽ അ​ത്ത​ക്ക​ര വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ അ​ജി​ത വി​ജ​യ​ൻ (50) കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി. ആ​റ് മാ​സ​ത്തോ​ള​മാ​യി കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ൽ ഹൗ​സ് മെ​യ്ഡാ​യി ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വ്: വി​ജ​യ​ൻ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: പ്ര​ത്യു​ഷ്, മി​ധു​ഷ. പി​താ​വ്: യ​ശോ​ദ​ര​ൻ. മാ​താ​വ്: സ​ത്യ​ഭാ​മ.

    Kuwait Obituary News Wayanad
    News Summary - Wayanad native died in Kuwait
