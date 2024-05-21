Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 21 May 2024 4:16 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 21 May 2024 4:16 AM GMT
വയനാട് സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - Wayanad native died in Kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: വയനാട് മുട്ടിൽ സൗത്ത് കാക്കവയൽ അത്തക്കര വീട്ടിൽ അജിത വിജയൻ (50) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതയായി. ആറ് മാസത്തോളമായി കുവൈത്തിൽ ഹൗസ് മെയ്ഡായി ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. ഭർത്താവ്: വിജയൻ. മക്കൾ: പ്രത്യുഷ്, മിധുഷ. പിതാവ്: യശോദരൻ. മാതാവ്: സത്യഭാമ.
