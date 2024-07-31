Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    31 July 2024 7:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 31 July 2024 7:24 AM GMT

    ത​ല​ശ്ശേ​രി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    wayanad landslide
    നിലമ്പൂർ പോത്തുകല്ല് വാണിയമ്പുഴ നഗർ ചാലിയാർ പുഴയിൽനിന്ന് കണ്ടെടുത്ത മൃതദേഹങ്ങൾ ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നു  

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: വ​യ​നാ​ട്ടി​ലെ ഉ​രു​ൾ​പൊ​ട്ട​ലി​ൽ ജീ​വ​ൻ പൊ​ലി​ഞ്ഞ സ​ഹോ​ദ​ര​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ വേ​ർ​പാ​ടി​ൽ ത​ല​ശ്ശേ​രി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് അ​ഗാ​ധ ദുഃ​ഖം രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. ദു​ര​ന്ത​ത്തി​ന്റെ ആ​ഘാ​ത​വും അ​ന​ന്ത​ര​ഫ​ല​ങ്ങ​ളും ഭ​യാ​ന​ക​മാ​ണ്.

    ദു​ര​ന്ത​ത്തി​ൽ ജീ​വ​ൻ ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ട്ട​വ​രു​ടെ കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​ന് സ​ഹ​ന​വും സ​മാ​ധാ​ന​വും ന​ൽ​ക​ട്ടെ. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​ർ എ​ത്ര​യും പെ​ട്ടെ​ന്ന് പ​രി​പൂ​ർ​ണ സു​ഖം പ്രാ​പി​ക്ക​ട്ടെ​യെ​ന്നും അ​നു​ശോ​ച​ന സ​ന്ദേ​ശ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Wayanad LandslideMundakkai landslideKuwait NewsThalassery Welfare Association
