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Madhyamam
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    ജലവിതരണം ഭാഗികമായി തടസ്സപ്പെടും

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    ജലവിതരണം ഭാഗികമായി തടസ്സപ്പെടും
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    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: രാജ്യത്തെ നാല് പ്രദേശങ്ങളിൽ വ്യാഴാഴ്ച രാത്രി ജലവിതരണം ഭാഗികമായി തടസ്സപ്പെടും. ദോഹ വാട്ടർ ഡിസ്ട്രിബ്യൂഷൻ കോംപ്ലക്സിലെ അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണികളെ തുടർന്നാണിത്.

    രാത്രി ഒമ്പതിന് ആരംഭിക്കുന്ന അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി 10 മണിക്കൂർ നീളും. അർദിയ, സബാഹ് അൽ നാസർ, ഫിർദൗസ്, ഇഷ്ബിലിയ എന്നിവിടങ്ങളെയാണ് ഇത് ബാധിക്കുക. ജലവിതരണം സംബന്ധിച്ച അടിയന്തര സഹായത്തിന് 152 എന്ന നമ്പറിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടണമെന്ന് മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു.

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    News Summary - Water supply will be partially interrupted
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