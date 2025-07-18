Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    അ​ബ്ദ​ലി​യി​ൽ ജ​ല​വി​ത​ര​ണം ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ടും

    അ​ബ്ദ​ലി​യി​ൽ ജ​ല​വി​ത​ര​ണം ത​ട​സ്സ​പ്പെ​ടും
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ സു​പ്ര​ധാ​ന കാ​ർ​ഷി​ക കേ​ന്ദ്ര​മാ​യ അ​ബ്ദ​ലി ഫാ​മു​ക​ളി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള ജ​ല വി​ത​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക ത​ട​സ്സം നേ​രി​ടും. ജൂ​ലൈ 19 മു​ത​ൽ എ​താ​നും ദി​വ​സ​ത്തേ​ക്കാ​ണ് താ​ൽ​ക്കാ​ലി​ക ത​ട​സ്സം. അ​റ്റ​കു​റ്റ​പ്പ​ണി​ക​ളും വി​ക​സ​ന പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും കാ​ര​ണ​മാ​ണ് ത​ട​സ്സം.

    വെ​ള്ളം മു​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന സ​മ​യ​ത്ത് ആ​വ​ശ്യ​മാ​യ മു​ൻ​ക​രു​ത​ലു​ക​ൾ എ​ടു​ക്കാ​നും ബ​ദ​ൽ ജ​ല​സ്രോ​ത​സ്സു​ക​ൾ ക്ര​മീ​ക​രി​ക്കാ​നും അ​ബ്ദ​ലി​യി​ലെ ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​രോ​ടും ഉ​ട​മ​കു​ളോ​ടും ആ​വ​ശ്യ​പ്പെ​ട്ടി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

