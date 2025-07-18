Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 18 July 2025 10:09 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 July 2025 10:09 AM IST
അബ്ദലിയിൽ ജലവിതരണം തടസ്സപ്പെടുംtext_fields
News Summary - Water supply to be suspended in Abdali
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: വടക്കൻ കുവൈത്തിലെ സുപ്രധാന കാർഷിക കേന്ദ്രമായ അബ്ദലി ഫാമുകളിലേക്കുള്ള ജല വിതരണത്തിൽ താൽക്കാലിക തടസ്സം നേരിടും. ജൂലൈ 19 മുതൽ എതാനും ദിവസത്തേക്കാണ് താൽക്കാലിക തടസ്സം. അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണികളും വികസന പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളും കാരണമാണ് തടസ്സം.
വെള്ളം മുടങ്ങുന്ന സമയത്ത് ആവശ്യമായ മുൻകരുതലുകൾ എടുക്കാനും ബദൽ ജലസ്രോതസ്സുകൾ ക്രമീകരിക്കാനും അബ്ദലിയിലെ കർഷകരോടും ഉടമകുളോടും ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടിട്ടുണ്ട്.
