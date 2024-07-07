Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    7 July 2024 4:31 AM GMT
    Updated On
    7 July 2024 4:31 AM GMT

    മ​രു​ഭൂ​മി​യി​ൽ അ​ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട​യാ​ളെ ര​ക്ഷ​​െപ്പ​ടു​ത്തി

    vehicle stranded in the desert
    മരുഭൂമിയിൽ അകപ്പെട്ട വാഹനം

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ന് കേ​ടു​പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ വ​ന്ന് മ​രു​ഭൂ​മി​യി​ൽ അ​ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട​യാ​ളെ ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്‌​സ് ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. വ​ഫ്ര​യി​ലെ മ​രു​ഭൂ​മി​യി​ലാ​ണ് ഇ​യാ​ളു​ടെ വാ​ഹ​നം അ​ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്. ആ​ശ​യ​വി​നി​മ​യ സം​വി​ധാ​ന​വും ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നി​ല്ല. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​തി​രി​ഞ്ഞ് ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്‌​സി​ലെ സ​ർ​ച്ച് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് റെ​സ്‌​ക്യൂ ടീ​മാ​ണ് തി​ര​ച്ചി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ഒ​ടു​വി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ൽനി​ന്ന് ഏ​റെ ദൂ​രെ​യാ​ണ് ആ​ളെ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ക​ടു​ത്ത ത​ള​ർ​ച്ച​യി​ലാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഇ​യാ​ളെ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ എ​മ​ർ​ജ​ൻ​സി വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റി.

    Kuwait News wafra
    Wafra desert
