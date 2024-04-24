Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightവോ​ളി​ബാ​ൾ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 24 April 2024 4:51 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 April 2024 4:51 AM GMT

    വോ​ളി​ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വോ​ളി​ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ കു​വൈ​ത്തും (അ​ജ്പാ​ക്) കേ​ര​ള സ്പോ​ർ​ട്സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആ​ർ​ട്സ് ക്ല​ബും (കെ.​എ​സ്.​എ.​സി) സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി വോ​ളി​ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ 26ന് ​അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ സ്മാ​ർ​ട്ട് ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്കൂ​ളി​ന് സ​മീ​പ​മു​ള്ള കെ.​എ​സ്.​എ.​സി ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ലാ​ണ് മ​ത്സ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ. രാ​വി​ലെ 6.30ന് ​മ​ത്സ​രം ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കും. വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് തോ​മ​സ് ചാ​ണ്ടി മെ​മ്മോ​റി​യ​ൽ എ​വ​ർ​റോ​ളി​ങ് ട്രോ​ഫി ല​ഭി​ക്കും. വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 99763871,66659618,98924602.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Volleyball TournamentAlappuzha District Expatriate Association KuwaitKerala Sports and Arts Club
    News Summary - Volleyball tournament
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X