Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Dec 2025 1:07 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Dec 2025 1:07 PM IST

    വോ​യ്സ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ‘വി​ശ്വ​ക​ല’ ജ​നു​വ​രി ര​ണ്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി

    വോ​യ്സ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് 'വി​ശ്വ​ക​ല' ജ​നു​വ​രി ര​ണ്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: വി​ശ്വ​ക​ർ​മ്മ ഓ​ർ​ഗ​നൈ​സേ​ഷ​ൻ ഫോ​ർ ഐ​ഡി​യ​ൽ ക​രി​യ​ർ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് എ​ജു​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ (വോ​യ്സ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ) 21ാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷം ‘വി​ശ്വ​ക​ല’ ജ​നു​വ​രി ര​ണ്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. ഡി​സം​ബ​ർ 19ന് ​ആ​യി​രു​ന്നു നേ​ര​ത്തെ പ​രി​പാ​ടി നി​ശ്ച​യി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. സാ​ങ്കേ​തി​ക കാ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​ൽ ജ​നു​വ​രി ര​ണ്ടി​ന് അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ സ്കൂ​ൾ ഓ​ഡി​റ്റോ​റി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ വൈ​കി​ട്ട് 3.30 മു​ത​ൽ പ​രി​പാ​ടി ന​ട​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

