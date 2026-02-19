Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Feb 2026 10:51 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Feb 2026 11:45 AM IST

    വോ​യ്സ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത് വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക പൊ​തു​യോ​ഗ​വും തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പും

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: വി​ശ്വ​ക​ർ​മ ഓ​ർ​ഗ​നൈ​സേ​ഷ​ൻ ഫോ​ർ ഐ​ഡി​യ​ൽ ക​രി​യ​ർ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് എ​ജു​ക്കേ​ഷ​ൻ (വോ​യ്സ് കു​വൈ​ത്ത്) വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക പൊ​തു​യോ​ഗ​വും, കേ​ന്ദ്ര ക​മ്മി​റ്റി തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പും ന​ട​ത്തി. മം​ഗ​ഫ് ഡ്രീം​സ് ഹാ​ളി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന യോ​ഗ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ജോ​യ് ന​ന്ദ​നം അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി സു​ജീ​ഷ്.​പി.​ച​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടും, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ബി​പി​ൻ.​കെ.​ബാ​ബു സാ​മ്പ​ത്തി​ക റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ടും അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ യൂ​നി​റ്റ് ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ ടി.​കെ.​റെ​ജി, ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ യൂ​നി​റ്റ് ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ പ്ര​ദീ​പ് സു​ബ്ര​ഹ്മ​ണ്യ​ൻ, വ​നി​ത വേ​ദി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സ​രി​ത രാ​ജ​ൻ, വ​നി​ത വേ​ദി ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി എ​സ്.​സു​മ​ല​ത, വ​നി​ത വേ​ദി സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി എം.​ആ​ർ.​അ​ജി​ത, ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ യൂ​നി​റ്റ് അം​ഗം അ​നി സ​ദാ​ന​ന്ദ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ നേ​ർ​ന്നു കൊ​ണ്ട് സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി കെ.​രാ​ജേ​ഷ് കു​മാ​ർ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും, ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി ഷ​നി​ൽ വെ​ങ്ങ​ള​ത്ത് ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ പി.​ജി.​ബി​നു തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​പ്പി​ന് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ : പി.​ജി.​ബി​നു (ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ),ഷ​നി​ൽ വെ​ങ്ങ​ള​ത്ത് (ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി), സു​ജീ​ഷ്.​പി.​ച​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ (പ്ര​സി),രാ​ജേ​ഷ് കു​മാ​ർ.​കെ(​ജ​ന.​സെ​ക്ര), നി​തി​ൻ.​ജി.​മോ​ഹ​ൻ(​ട്ര​ഷ), ഗി​രീ​ഷ്.​ജി.​ഗോ​പ​ൻ(​വൈ.​പ്ര​സി), ര​ഞ്ജി​ത്ത് കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ, രാ​ജീ​വ്.​കെ.​എ​സ്(​സെ​ക്ര), ദി​ലീ​പ് തു​ള​സി (ഓ​ർ​ഗ​നൈ​സി​ങ് സെ​ക്ര), ജോ​യ് ന​ന്ദ​നം (ആ​ർ​ട്സ് സെ​ക്ര), ടി.​വി.​ഉ​ണ്ണി​ക്കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ (വെ​ൽ​ഫ​യ​ർ സെ​ക്ര), ച​ന്ദ്രു പ​റ​ക്കോ​ട് (ജോ. ​ട്ര​ഷ), കെ.​വി​ജ​യ​ൻ, സ​ജ​യ​ൻ വേ​ല​പ്പ​ൻ, അ​ഡ്വ. ര​തീ​ഷ്.​ടി.​ധ​ര​ൻ, ബി​പി​ൻ.​കെ.​ബാ​ബു, അ​രു​ൺ ആ​ന​ന്ദ് (ഉ​പ​ദേ​ശ​ക സ​മി​തി), സ​ബീ​ഷ് കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ കു​ട്ടി, പ്ര​മോ​ദ് ക​ക്കോ​ത്ത്, എം.​ര​ത്നാ​ക​ര​ൻ, എ​ൻ.​വി.​രാ​ധാ​കൃ​ഷ്ണ​ൻ, ഹ​രി ശ്രീ​നി​ല​യം, ര​തീ​ഷ് ബാ​ബു, വി.​കെ.​സ​ജീ​വ് (കേ​ന്ദ്ര എ​ക്സി​ക്യൂ​ട്ടി​വ്).

