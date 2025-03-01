Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    1 March 2025 9:48 AM IST
    1 March 2025 9:48 AM IST

    വി​ശ്വ​ബ്ര​ഹ്മം കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഉ​ല്ലാ​സ​യാ​ത്ര സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    വി​ശ്വ​ബ്ര​ഹ്മം കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഉ​ല്ലാ​സ​യാ​ത്ര സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    വി​ശ്വ​ബ്ര​ഹ്മം കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഉ​ല്ലാ​സ​യാ​ത്ര​യി​ലെ അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ


    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ വി​ശ്വ​ക​ർ​മച​രു​ടെ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യാ​യ വി​ശ്വ​ബ്ര​ഹ്മം കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ക​ട​ലി​ലൂ​ടെ ഉ​ല്ലാ​സ യാ​ത്ര സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. സാ​ൽ​മി​യ മ​റീ​ന ബീ​ച്ചി​ൽ നി​ന്നും തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ ബോ​ട്ട് യാ​ത്ര​യി​ൽ നി​ര​വ​ധി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സു​മേ​ഷ് സു​ധാ​ക​ര​ൻ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി മു​ര​ളീ​ധ​ര​ൻ പോ​രേ​ടം ആ​ശം​സ നേ​ർ​ന്നു.​ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജോ​ഷി ബാ​ല​ൻ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും അ​നി​ൽ ആ​ചാ​രി ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. വി​ശ്വ​ബ്ര​ഹ്മം കു​ടും​ബാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ച വ്യ​ത്യ​സ്ത ക​ലാ​പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ പ്രോ​ഗ്രാ​മി​ന് മി​ക​വേ​കി.

    News Summary - Vishwa Brahmam organized Kuwait trip
