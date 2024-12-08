Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightവി​സ ക​ച്ച​വ​ടം;...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Dec 2024 2:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Dec 2024 2:24 AM GMT

    വി​സ ക​ച്ച​വ​ടം; ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വി​സ ക​ച്ച​വ​ടം; ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: വി​സ ക​ച്ച​വ​ടം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യേ​യും പൗ​ര​നേ​യും ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. അ​ഞ്ഞൂ​റ് ദി​നാ​ര്‍ ഈ​ടാ​ക്കി നി​ര​വ​ധി തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളെ​യാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​ര്‍ ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് കൊ​ണ്ടു​വ​ന്ന​ത്. പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട അ​ധി​കാ​രി​ക​ള്‍ക്ക് കൈ​മാ​റി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:VisaKuwait NewsArrest
    News Summary - Visa-Selling-Arrest
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick