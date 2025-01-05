Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    5 Jan 2025 12:15 PM IST
    Updated On
    5 Jan 2025 12:15 PM IST

    റു​മൈ​തി​യ​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    റു​മൈ​തി​യ​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു
    തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ശി​ച്ച കാ​ർ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: റു​മൈ​തി​യ​യി​ൽ വീ​ടി​ന് മു​ന്നി​ൽ നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ട വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും മ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു.

    ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ബി​ദാ, സാ​ൽ​മി​യ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ച്ചു. തീ ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ കേ​ടു​പാ​ട് സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചു.

    വീ​ടി​ന്റെ മു​ൻ​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലേ​ക്കും തീ ​പ​ട​ർ​ന്നു. പ​രി​ക്കൊ​ന്നും റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്തി​ട്ടി​ല്ല.

    Kuwait News fire
