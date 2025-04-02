Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightവ​ഫ്ര​യി​ൽ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 2 April 2025 11:15 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 2 April 2025 11:15 AM IST

    വ​ഫ്ര​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് തീ​പ​ട​ർ​ന്നു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വ​ഫ്ര​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ച് തീ​പ​ട​ർ​ന്നു
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: വ​ഫ്ര​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ച്ചു തീ​പ​ട​ർ​ന്നു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം പു​ല​ർ​ച്ചെ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു ഒ​രാ​ൾ​ക്കു പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ​ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി അ​പ​ക​ടം നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​യാ​ളെ എ​മ​ർ​ജ​ൻ​സി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ പ്ര​വേ​ശി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​രു​വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും വ​ലി​യ കേ​ടു​പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsAccident NewsKuwait Newsvehicles collided
    News Summary - Vehicles collide and catch fire in Wafra
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X