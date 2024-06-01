Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Jun 2024 5:03 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Jun 2024 5:03 AM GMT

    ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    Vehicles caught fire
    തീ ​പി​ടി​ച്ച വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഫ​ർ​വാ​നി​യ​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച​യോ​ടെ​യാ​ണ് സം​ഭ​വം. ഒ​രു കെ​ട്ടി​ട പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ങ് സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് നി​ർ​ത്തി​യി​ട്ട വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​ണ് തീ​പ്പ​ട​ർ​ന്ന​ത്. നി​ര​വ​ധി വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് തീ​പി​ടി​ത്ത​ത്തി​ൽ കേ​ടു​പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചു. ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി. ആ​ർ​ക്കും കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ പ​രി​ക്കു​ക​ളൊ​ന്നും ഏ​ൽ​ക്കാ​തെ തീ​യ​ണ​ച്ചു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​ത്തി​ന​ശി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:FarwaniaVehicles Caught Fire
