Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 19 April 2024 5:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 April 2024 5:13 AM GMT

    വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: അ​ലി സ​ബാ​ഹ് അ​ൽ സാ​ലിം മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു ഒ​രാ​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ഉ​ച്ച ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷ സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​പ​ക​ടം കൈ​കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്തു. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ പെ​ട്ട​വ​രെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. വൈ​കാ​തെ തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി അ​ഗ്നി​ര​ക്ഷ സേ​ന അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Obituary Newsvehicle caught fire
    News Summary - vehicle caught fire; One died
