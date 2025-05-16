Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    date_range 16 May 2025 9:12 AM IST
    date_range 16 May 2025 9:12 AM IST

    ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സ് വേ​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു

    ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സ് വേ​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു
    അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗം വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ലെ തീ ​അ​ണ​ക്കു​ന്നു

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ എ​ക്സ്പ്ര​സ് വേ​യി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ന് തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം വൈ​കു​ന്നേ​ര​മാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. വൈ​കാ​തെ തീ ​അ​ണ​ച്ച​താ​യും വാ​ഹ​നം അ​പ​ക​ട​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തു​നി​ന്നു നി​ന്ന് നീ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യും അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​ന​ത്തി​ന് കാ​ര്യ​മാ​യ കേ​ടു​പാ​ടു​ക​ൾ സം​ഭ​വി​ച്ചു.

    News Summary - Vehicle catches fire on Fahaheel Expressway
