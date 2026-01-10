Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Jan 2026 1:45 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Jan 2026 1:45 PM IST

    സെ​വ​ൻ​ത് റി​ങ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ടം; കു​ട്ടി​യും സ്ത്രീ​യും മ​രി​ച്ചു

    സെ​വ​ൻ​ത് റി​ങ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ടം; കു​ട്ടി​യും സ്ത്രീ​യും മ​രി​ച്ചു
    അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെ​ട്ട കാ​ർ

    Listen to this Article

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സെ​വ​ൻ​ത് റി​ങ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രു കു​ട്ടി​യും സ്ത്രീ​യും മ​രി​ച്ചു. മ​റ്റൊ​രാ​ൾ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. അ​പ​ക​ടം അ​റി​ഞ്ഞ​തി​നു​പി​റ​കെ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ സ​ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തു​ക​യും ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. എ​ന്നാ​ൽ ഒ​രു കു​ട്ടി​യും സ്ത്രീ​യും സം​ഭ​വ​സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് ത​ന്നെ മ​രി​ച്ച​താ​യി ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​യാ​ളെ പു​റ​ത്തെ​ടു​ത്തു ചി​കി​ത്സ​ക്കാ​യി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ വൈ​കാ​തെ അ​പ​ക​ട​സ​ഥ​ല​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് മാ​റ്റി ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം സു​ഗ​മ​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:Vehicle AccidentKuwait NewsSeventh Ring Road in KuwaitWoman die
    News Summary - Vehicle accident on Seventh Ring Road; Child and woman die
