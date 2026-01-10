Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
10 Jan 2026 1:45 PM IST
10 Jan 2026 1:45 PM IST
സെവൻത് റിങ് റോഡിൽ വാഹനാപകടം; കുട്ടിയും സ്ത്രീയും മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Vehicle accident on Seventh Ring Road; Child and woman die
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: സെവൻത് റിങ് റോഡിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ ഒരു കുട്ടിയും സ്ത്രീയും മരിച്ചു. മറ്റൊരാൾക്ക് പരിക്കേറ്റു. അപകടം അറിഞ്ഞതിനുപിറകെ അഗ്നിശമന സേനാംഗങ്ങൾ സഥലത്തെത്തുകയും രക്ഷാപ്രവർത്തനം ആരംഭിക്കുകയും ചെയ്തു. എന്നാൽ ഒരു കുട്ടിയും സ്ത്രീയും സംഭവസ്ഥലത്ത് തന്നെ മരിച്ചതായി കണ്ടെത്തി. പരിക്കേറ്റയാളെ പുറത്തെടുത്തു ചികിത്സക്കായി ആശുപത്രിയിലേക്ക് മാറ്റി. വാഹനങ്ങൾ വൈകാതെ അപകടസഥലത്തുനിന്ന് മാറ്റി ഗതാഗതം സുഗമമാക്കി.
