Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightവാ​ക​ത്താ​നം...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Aug 2025 12:40 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Aug 2025 12:40 PM IST

    വാ​ക​ത്താ​നം അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം ഫ്ലെ​യ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വാ​ക​ത്താ​നം അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം ഫ്ലെ​യ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: വാ​ക​ത്താ​നം അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷം, ഒ​മ്പ​താം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കം എ​ന്നി​വ​യു​ടെ ഫ്ലെ​യ​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു. സെ​ന്റ് പീ​റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് ച​ർ​ച്ച് വി​കാ​രി​യും വാ​ക​ത്താ​നം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​യു​മാ​യ ഫാ.​സി​ജി​ൽ ജോ​സ് വി​ങ്ങ​ൻ​പാ​റ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് മ​നോ​ജ് മാ​ത്യു, സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ജ​സ്റ്റി​ൻ വ​ർ​ഗീ​സ്, ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ ടോം ​ജോ​സ്, ഓ​ണാ​ഘോ​ഷ പ​രി​പാ​ടി ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ റി​നോ എ​ബ്ര​ഹാം, പ്രോ​ഗ്രാം ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ ലി​ജു കു​റി​യാ​ക്കോ​സ്, ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യ സാം ​നൈ​നാ​ൻ, അ​ജ​യ് മൊ​ട്ട​തു​ശ്ശേ​രി, ജി​നു കു​ര്യ​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf Newsonam celebrationKuwait News
    News Summary - vakkathanam Association Onam celebration Flyer Publication
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X