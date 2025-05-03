വടകര സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 3 May 2025 5:13 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 3 May 2025 5:13 PM IST
വടകര സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Vadakara native passes away in Kuwait
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: വടകര പുതുപ്പണം സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കുനിങ്ങാട്ടുമീത്തൽ മഹേഷ് (41) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി മർഗാബിൽ സലൂൺ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. ഹൃദയാഘാതമാണ് മരണകാരണം. പിതാവ്: ഗോപീദാസ്. ഭാര്യ: പ്രസീന.
