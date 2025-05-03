Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightവടകര സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 3 May 2025 5:13 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 3 May 2025 5:13 PM IST

    വടകര സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വടകര സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: വടകര പുതുപ്പണം സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കുനിങ്ങാട്ടുമീത്തൽ മഹേഷ് (41) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി മർഗാബിൽ സലൂൺ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. ഹൃദയാഘാതമാണ് മരണകാരണം. പിതാവ്: ഗോപീദാസ്. ഭാര്യ: പ്രസീന.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Death News
    News Summary - Vadakara native passes away in Kuwait
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X