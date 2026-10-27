ലൈസൻസില്ലാത്ത അറവുശാലകൾ കണ്ടെത്തി

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ലൈസൻസില്ലാത്ത അറവുശാലകൾ കണ്ടെത്തിtext_fields
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News Summary - Unlicensed slaughterhouses uncovered
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: ബാർ റഹിയ പ്രദേശത്ത് ലൈസൻസില്ലാതെ പ്രവർത്തിച്ച രണ്ട് അറവുശാലകൾ കണ്ടെത്തി. സംഭവവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് മൂന്ന് ബംഗ്ലാദേശ് പൗരന്മാരെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
ആവശ്യമായ ലൈസൻസുകളോ ആരോഗ്യ പരിശോധനകളോ ഇല്ലാതെയാണ് ഇവിടെ മൃഗങ്ങളെ അറുത്തിരുന്നത്. അറവുശാലകളിലൊന്നിൽ പ്രാണികളും എലികളും നിറഞ്ഞ വൃത്തിഹീനമായ സാഹചര്യമായിരുന്നുവെന്ന് ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രാലയം അറിയിച്ചു.
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