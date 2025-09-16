Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    16 Sept 2025 7:49 AM IST
    16 Sept 2025 7:49 AM IST

    അ​ൽ ഖ​സ​റി​ൽ അ​ജ്ഞാ​ത​ൻ വാ​ഹ​ന​മി​ടി​ച്ച് മ​രി​ച്ചു

    അ​ൽ ഖ​സ​റി​ൽ അ​ജ്ഞാ​ത​ൻ വാ​ഹ​ന​മി​ടി​ച്ച് മ​രി​ച്ചു
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ജ​ഹ്‌​റ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ അ​ൽ ഖ​സ​ർ പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്ത് അ​ജ്ഞാ​ത​ൻ വാ​ഹ​ന​മി​ടി​ച്ച് മ​രി​ച്ചു.ഇ​യാ​ൾ റോ​ഡ് മു​റി​ച്ചു​ക​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നി​ടെ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം.

    വി​വ​രം ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം ഓ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ​സ് റൂ​മി​ന് ല​ഭി​ച്ച ഉ​ട​ൻ സു​ര​ക്ഷാ സം​ഘ​ങ്ങ​ളും അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രും സ്ഥ​ല​ത്ത് എ​ത്തി​യെ​ങ്കി​ലും ജീ​വ​ൻ ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​നാ​യി​ല്ല. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ഫോ​റ​ൻ​സി​ക് മെ​ഡി​സി​ൻ വ​കു​പ്പി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ കേ​സെ​ടു​ത്ത അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു.

