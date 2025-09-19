Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Sept 2025 1:56 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Sept 2025 1:56 PM IST

    ഐ​ക്യ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​സ​ഭ 80ാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷം: കി​രീ​ടാ​വ​കാ​ശി പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും

    ഐ​ക്യ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​സ​ഭ 80ാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷം: കി​രീ​ടാ​വ​കാ​ശി പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും
    കി​രീ​ടാ​വ​കാ​ശി ശൈ​ഖ് സ​ബാ​ഹ് ഖാ​ലി​ദ് അ​ൽ ഹ​മ​ദ് അ​ൽ മു​ബാ​റ​ക് അ​സ്സ​ബാ​ഹ്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഐ​ക്യ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര​സ​ഭ​യു​ടെ 80-ാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​കാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ന്യൂ​യോ​ർ​ക്ക് സി​റ്റി​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന പൊ​തു​സ​ഭ​യു​ടെ 80-ാമ​ത് സെ​ഷ​നി​ൽ കി​രീ​ടാ​വ​കാ​ശി ശൈ​ഖ് സ​ബാ​ഹ് ഖാ​ലി​ദ് അ​ൽ ഹ​മ​ദ് അ​ൽ മു​ബാ​റ​ക് അ​സ്സ​ബാ​ഹ് പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കും. സെ​ഷ​നി​ൽ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി സം​ഘ​ത്തെ കി​രീ​ടാ​വ​കാ​ശി ന​യി​ക്കും. ഇ​ന്ന് കി​രീ​ടാ​വ​കാ​ശി​യും പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി സം​ഘ​വും ന്യൂ​യോ​ർ​ക്കി​ലേ​ക്ക് തി​രി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:united nationsCrown PrinceKuwait NewsAnniversary celebration
