    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 21 Aug 2024 3:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 21 Aug 2024 3:45 AM GMT

    അ​ണ്ട​ർ 15 ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് ബാ​സ്‌​ക്ക​റ്റ്‌ബാ​ൾ; കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ന് ര​ണ്ടാം സ്ഥാ​നം

    അ​ണ്ട​ർ 15 ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് ബാ​സ്‌​ക്ക​റ്റ്‌ ബാ​ൾ
    അ​ണ്ട​ർ 15 ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് ബാ​സ്‌​ക്ക​റ്റ്‌ ബാ​ൾ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ൽ കു​വൈ​ത്തും ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നും ത​മ്മി​ലു​ള്ള മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്ന്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ലെ ദോ​ഹ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന അ​ണ്ട​ർ 15 ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് ബാ​സ്‌​ക്ക​റ്റ്‌ ബാ​ൾ അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (ജി.​ബി.​എ) ക​പ്പി​ൽ കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ന് ര​ണ്ടാം സ്ഥാ​നം. കു​വൈ​ത്തി​നെ 58-70 എ​ന്ന സ്‌​കോ​റി​ന് പ​രാ​ജ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ ബ​ഹ്‌​റൈ​നാ​ണ് ജേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ. ര​ണ്ടാം സ്ഥാ​നം നേ​ടി​യ ടീ​മി​നെ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ലെ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ചു​മ​ത​ല​യു​ള്ള ഒ​വൈ​ദ് അ​ൽ അ​ൻ​സി അ​ഭി​ന​ന്ദി​ച്ചു. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ച ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പ് ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സ​മാ​ണ് സ​മാ​പി​ച്ച​ത്.

    News Summary - Under 15 Gulf Basketball-Second place for Kuwait
