Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Aug 2024 3:28 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Aug 2024 3:28 AM GMT

    ഉം​റ ഗൈ​ഡ​ൻ​സ് ക്ലാ​സ്

    kerala islahi center
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് കേ​ര​ള ഇ​സ്ലാ​ഹി സെൻറ​ർ ഉം​റ യാ​ത്ര​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്കാ​യി ഗൈ​ഡ​ൻ​സ് ക്ലാ​സ് ന​ട​ത്തും. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി എ​ട്ടി​ന് അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ മ​സ്ജി​ദ് ഔ​ഫി​ൽ​വെ​ച്ചാ​ണ് ക്ലാ​സ്. ഉം​റ​യു​ടെ രൂ​പ​ങ്ങ​ളും മ​റ്റ് നി​ർ​ദേ​ശ​ങ്ങ​ളും ക്ലാ​സി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ല​ഭി​ക്കും. ഉം​റ​ക്ക് ത​യാ​റെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന എ​ല്ലാ​വ​ർ​ക്കും ക്ലാ​സി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് 99972340, 97557018.

