അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി; ഉമർ ബിൻ ഖത്താബ് സ്ട്രീറ്റ് റോഡ് ഒമ്പത് വരെ അടച്ചിടും

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Posted Ondate_range 7 Aug 2026 3:23 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 7 Aug 2026 3:23 PM IST
അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി; ഉമർ ബിൻ ഖത്താബ് സ്ട്രീറ്റ് റോഡ് ഒമ്പത് വരെ അടച്ചിടുംtext_fields
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News Summary - Umar Bin Khattab Street Road will be closed
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: അറ്റകുറ്റപണിയുടെ ഭാഗമായി കുവെത്തിലെ അബ്ദുല്ല അൽ മുബാറകിൽനിന്ന് മിനിസ്ട്രീസ് കോംപ്ലക്സിലേക്കുള്ള വഴിയിൽ ഉമർ ബിൻ അൽ ഖത്താബ് സ്ട്രീറ്റ് റോഡ് ആഗസ്റ്റ് ഒമ്പത് വരെ അടച്ചിടും. വാഹന യാത്രക്കാർ ബദൽ റോഡുകൾ ഉപയോഗിക്കണമെന്നും ഗതാഗത സിഗ്നലുകൾ അനുസരിച്ച് നീങ്ങണമെന്നും ഗതാഗത വകുപ്പ് അധികൃതർ അഭ്യർഥിച്ചു.
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