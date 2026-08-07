Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightഅറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി; ഉമർ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Aug 2026 3:23 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Aug 2026 3:23 PM IST

    അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി; ഉമർ ബിൻ ഖത്താബ് സ്ട്രീറ്റ് റോഡ് ഒമ്പത് വരെ അടച്ചിടും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി; ഉമർ ബിൻ ഖത്താബ് സ്ട്രീറ്റ് റോഡ് ഒമ്പത് വരെ അടച്ചിടും
    cancel

    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: അറ്റകുറ്റപണിയുടെ ഭാഗമായി കുവെത്തിലെ അബ്ദുല്ല അൽ മുബാറകിൽനിന്ന് മിനിസ്ട്രീസ് കോംപ്ലക്സിലേക്കുള്ള വഴിയിൽ ഉമർ ബിൻ അൽ ഖത്താബ് സ്ട്രീറ്റ് റോഡ് ആഗസ്റ്റ് ഒമ്പത് വരെ അടച്ചിടും. വാഹന യാത്രക്കാർ ബദൽ റോഡുകൾ ഉപയോഗിക്കണമെന്നും ഗതാഗത സിഗ്നലുകൾ അനുസരിച്ച് നീങ്ങണമെന്നും ഗതാഗത വകുപ്പ് അധികൃതർ അഭ്യർഥിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:traffic newsKuwaitRoad closedHabib Umar bin Hafidh
    News Summary - Umar Bin Khattab Street Road will be closed
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X