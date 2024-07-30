Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightയു.​എ​ഫ്.​സി മം​ഗ​ഫ്...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 30 July 2024 4:00 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 30 July 2024 4:00 AM GMT

    യു.​എ​ഫ്.​സി മം​ഗ​ഫ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണമെ​ന്റ് ഒ​മ്പ​തി​ന്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ സു​ക് സ​ബാ ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ വെ​ച്ചാ​ണ് മ​ത്സ​രം
    mangaf
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ മ​ല​യാ​ളി ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ക്ല​ബാ​യ യു.​എ​ഫ്.​സി മം​ഗ​ഫ് ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന മൂ​ന്നാ​മ​ത് ഓ​ൾ ഇ​ന്ത്യ സെ​വ​ൻ​സ് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ് ആ​ഗ​സ്റ്റ് ഒ​മ്പ​തി​ന് ന​ട​ക്കും. വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് ആ​റു മു​ത​ൽ ഫ​ഹാ​ഹീ​ൽ സു​ക് സ​ബാ ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ വെ​ച്ചാ​ണ് മ​ത്സ​രം.

    കു​വൈ​ത്തി​ലെ പ്ര​ബ​ല​രാ​യ 16 ടീ​മു​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ വി​ജ​യി​ക്കു​ന്ന​വ​ർ​ക്ക് ട്രോ​ഫി​ക​ളും കാ​ഷ് അ​വാ​ർ​ഡു​ക​ളും ന​ൽ​കു​മെ​ന്നും ക്ല​ബ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Football TournamentKuwait NewsMangaf
    News Summary - UFC Mangaf Football Tournament 9th
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick