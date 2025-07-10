Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 10 July 2025 11:20 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 July 2025 11:20 AM IST

    മാ​ൻ​ഹോ​ളി​ൽ വീ​ണ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി

    മാ​ൻ​ഹോ​ളി​ൽ വീ​ണ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി
    അ​ഗ്‌​നി​രക്ഷ സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ത്തി​ൽ

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: മാ​ൻ​ഹോ​ളി​ൽ വീ​ണ ര​ണ്ട് തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളെ കു​വൈ​ത്ത് ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്‌​സ് ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. സ​ബാ​ഹ് അ​ൽ​അ​ഹ്‌​മ​ദ് മ​റൈ​ൻ ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ൽ ക​ഴി​ഞ്ഞ ദി​വ​സം വൈ​കീ​ട്ടാ​ണ് പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തെ ഒ​രു മാ​ൻ​ഹോ​ളി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ വീ​ണ​ത്.

    ഖൈ​റാ​ൻ, സെ​ർ​ച്ച് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് റെ​സ്‌​ക്യൂ, ഷ​ദാ​ദി​യ ഹ​സാ​ർ​ഡ​സ് മെ​റ്റീ​രി​യ​ൽ​സ് സെ​ന്റ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വി​ട​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള അ​ഗ്‌​നി​രക്ഷ സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ​ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി ര​ക്ഷ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. വൈ​കാ​തെ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ളെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ എ​മ​ർ​ജ​ൻ​സി സ​ർ​വീ​സു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് കൈ​മാ​റി​യ​താ​യി ഫ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്‌​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    News Summary - Two workers rescued from manhole in Sabah Al-Ahmad area
