10 July 2025 11:20 AM IST
10 July 2025 11:20 AM IST
മാൻഹോളിൽ വീണ തൊഴിലാളികളെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തിtext_fields
News Summary - Two workers rescued from manhole in Sabah Al-Ahmad area
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: മാൻഹോളിൽ വീണ രണ്ട് തൊഴിലാളികളെ കുവൈത്ത് ഫയർഫോഴ്സ് രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി. സബാഹ് അൽഅഹ്മദ് മറൈൻ ഏരിയയിൽ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം വൈകീട്ടാണ് പ്രദേശത്തെ ഒരു മാൻഹോളിൽ രണ്ട് തൊഴിലാളികൾ വീണത്.
ഖൈറാൻ, സെർച്ച് ആൻഡ് റെസ്ക്യൂ, ഷദാദിയ ഹസാർഡസ് മെറ്റീരിയൽസ് സെന്റർ എന്നിവിടങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നുള്ള അഗ്നിരക്ഷ സേനാംഗങ്ങൾ ഉടൻ സഥലത്തെത്തി രക്ഷപ്രവർത്തനം ആരംഭിച്ചു. വൈകാതെ തൊഴിലാളികളെ രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തി മെഡിക്കൽ എമർജൻസി സർവീസുകൾക്ക് കൈമാറിയതായി ഫയർഫോഴ്സ് അറിയിച്ചു.
