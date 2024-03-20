Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightകെട്ടിടത്തിൽനിന്ന്...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 20 March 2024 5:05 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 March 2024 5:05 AM GMT

    കെട്ടിടത്തിൽനിന്ന് വീണ് രണ്ടു തൊഴിലാളികൾ മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    accident
    cancel

    കു​​വൈ​​ത്ത് സി​​റ്റി: മി​ർ​ഖാ​ബി​ൽ കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വീ​ണ് ര​ണ്ടു തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​ക​ൾ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ചൊ​വ്വാ​ഴ്ച രാ​വി​ലെ​യാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. നി​ർ​മാ​ണ​ത്തി​ലി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന കെ​ട്ടി​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് വീ​ഴു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. അ​ഗ്നി​രക്ഷ സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ഫോ​റ​ൻ​സി​ക് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:BuildingLaboursAccidentKuwait News
    News Summary - Two workers died after falling from the building
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X