Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 23 March 2025 1:04 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 March 2025 1:04 PM IST

    അ​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്മെ​ന്റി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു ര​ണ്ട് പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്ക്

    Representative Image
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ഹ​വ​ല്ലി​യി​ൽ അ​പ്പാ​ർട്മെ​ന്റി​ൽ തീ​പി​ടി​ച്ചു. സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ ര​ണ്ട് പേ​ർ​ക്ക് പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റു. ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​നം ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​വ​രെ അ​ടി​യ​ന്ത​ര മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ന് കൈ​മാ​റി.

    ഹ​വ​ല്ലി, സാ​ൽ​മി​യ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ സ്റ്റേ​ഷ​നു​ക​ളി​ൽ നി​ന്നു​ള്ള സം​ഘ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വൈ​കാ​തെ തീ ​നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​വി​ധേ​യ​മാ​ക്കി​യ​താ​യി അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​ന അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Accident NewsFire BreakKuwait
    News Summary - Two people injured in apartment fire
