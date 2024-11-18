Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightവാ​ഹ​ന ​അപ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Nov 2024 4:07 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Nov 2024 4:07 AM GMT

    വാ​ഹ​ന ​അപ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    accident
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സി​ക്സ്ത് റി​ങ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു​പേ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഞാ​യ​റാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ടാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. ര​ണ്ടു വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൂ​ട്ടി​യി​ടി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. ഉ​ട​ൻ സ​ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ഗ്നി​ശ​മ​ന സേ​നാം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ അ​പ​ക​ടം കൈ​കാ​ര്യം ചെ​യ്തു. മ​രി​ച്ച​വ​രു​ടെ മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഫോ​റ​ൻ​സി​ക് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:AccidentDeath NewsKuwait News
    News Summary - Two killed in an accident
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick