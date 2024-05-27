Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightവാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 27 May 2024 3:46 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 27 May 2024 3:46 AM GMT

    വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു മ​ര​ണം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വാ​ഹ​നാ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ ര​ണ്ടു മ​ര​ണം
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: ജ​ഹ്‌​റ റോ​ഡി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നം മ​റി​ഞ്ഞു സ​ഹോ​ദ​രി​മാ​ർ മ​രി​ച്ചു. ഇ​വ​രു​ടെ മൂ​ന്ന് വ​യ​സ്സു​ള്ള സ​ഹോ​ദ​രി​ക്ക് ഗു​രു​ത​ര​മാ​യി പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ​താ​യും അ​ൽ അ​ൻ​ബ പ​ത്രം റി​പ്പോ​ർ​ട്ട് ചെ​യ്തു. ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ​പെട്ട​ത്. പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റ പെ​ൺ​കു​ട്ടി സ​ബാ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ തീ​വ്ര​പ​രി​ച​ര​ണ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ്. ഇ​വ​രു​ടെ പി​താ​വി​നും അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ പ​രി​ക്കേ​റ്റെ​ങ്കി​ലും പി​ന്നീ​ട് സു​ഖം പ്രാ​പി​ച്ചു. അ​പ​ക​ട​ത്തി​ൽ വാ​ഹ​നം പൂ​ർ​ണ​മാ​യും ത​ക​ർ​ന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Accident NewsKuwait
    News Summary - Two died in accident
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick