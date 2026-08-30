ഫ്രിഡ്ജ് തകർത്ത് മോഷണം: രണ്ട് ഏഷ്യൻ പൗരന്മാർ പിടിയിൽ

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Posted Ondate_range 30 Aug 2026 11:26 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 30 Aug 2026 11:26 AM IST
ഫ്രിഡ്ജ് തകർത്ത് മോഷണം: രണ്ട് ഏഷ്യൻ പൗരന്മാർ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
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News Summary - Two Asians Arrested for Fridge Theft
മനാമ: ഹിദ്ദിൽ വീടിനു മുന്നിൽ വെച്ചിരുന്ന ഫ്രിഡ്ജ് തകർത്ത് അതിലുണ്ടായിരുന്ന സാധനങ്ങൾ മോഷ്ടിച്ച രണ്ട് ഏഷ്യൻ പൗരന്മാരെ മുഹറഖ് ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
സംഭവത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് വിവരം ലഭിച്ച ഉടൻ തന്നെ പൊലീസ് നടത്തിയ അന്വേഷണത്തിനൊടുവിൽ പ്രതികളെ പിടുകൂടുകയായിരുന്നു. ഇവരെ പബ്ലിക് പ്രോസിക്യൂഷന് കൈമാറി.
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