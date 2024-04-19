Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightവ​ടം​വ​ലി...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 19 April 2024 5:07 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 April 2024 5:07 AM GMT

    വ​ടം​വ​ലി ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    വ​ടം​വ​ലി ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു
    cancel

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: കേ​ര​ള ആ​ർ​ട്ട് ല​വേ​ഴ്സ് അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ക​ല കു​വൈ​ത്ത് അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന വ​ടം​വ​ലി മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ന്റെ ര​ജി​സ്ട്രേ​ഷ​ൻ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. മേ​യ് 10ന് ​സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ സ്കൂ​ൾ അ​ബ്ബാ​സി​യ​യി​ലാ​ണ് മ​ത്സ​രം. ഏ​പ്രി​ൽ 30വ​രെ മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ന് ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​ർ ചെ​യ്യാ​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:KuwaitTug of war competition
    News Summary - Tug of war registration started
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X