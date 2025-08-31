Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 31 Aug 2025 10:47 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 Aug 2025 10:47 AM IST

    പ്ര​ധാ​ന റോ​ഡു​ക​ളി​ൽ ട്ര​ക്കു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം

    പ്ര​ധാ​ന റോ​ഡു​ക​ളി​ൽ ട്ര​ക്കു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം
    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: സെ​പ്റ്റം​ബ​ർ ഒ​ന്നു മു​ത​ൽ ജൂ​ൺ 14 വ​രെ രാ​ജ്യ​ത്തെ പ്ര​ധാ​ന റോ​ഡു​ക​ളി​ൽ ട്ര​ക്കു​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം. രാ​വി​ലെ 6.30 മു​ത​ൽ ഒ​മ്പ​തു വ​രെ​യും പ്രാ​ദേ​ശി​ക സ​മ​യം ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് 12.30 മു​ത​ൽ 3.30 വ​രെ​യു​മാ​ണ് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ആ​ഭ്യ​ന്ത​ര മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി. തി​ര​ക്കേ​റി​യ സ​മ​യ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ ഗ​താ​ഗ​തം നി​യ​ന്ത്രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നും തി​ര​ക്ക് കു​റ​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​മു​ള്ള ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ട്രാ​ഫി​ക് വ​കു​പ്പി​ന്റെ ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​ണ് ന​ട​പ​ടി.

    TAGS:trucksKuwait Newsmain roads
    News Summary - Trucks to be controlled on main roads
