Madhyamam
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Jun 2024 3:58 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Jun 2024 3:58 AM GMT

    കിങ് ഫ​ഹ​ദ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ ട്ര​ക്ക് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞു

    Truck overturned on the road
    റോ​ഡി​ൽ മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ നിലയിൽ ട്ര​ക്ക്

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് സി​റ്റി: നു​വൈ​സീ​ബി​ലേ​ക്കു​ള്ള കിങ് ഫ​ഹ​ദ് റോ​ഡി​ൽ ട്ര​ക്ക് മ​റി​ഞ്ഞു. ട്ര​ക്കി​ൽ സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ റോ​ഡി​ൽ പ​ര​ന്നു. ശ​നി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ടാ​ണ് അ​പ​ക​ടം. ഉ​ട​ൻ സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി​യ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ ര​ക്ഷാ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ആ​രം​ഭി​ച്ചു. റോ​ഡി​ലെ വാ​ഹ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് നി​യ​ന്ത്ര​ണം ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ക​യും വ​ഴി​തി​രി​ച്ചു​വി​ടു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു. വൈ​കാ​തെ മ​റി​ഞ്ഞ ട്ര​ക്കും റോ​ഡി​ൽ നി​ന്നു നീ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:truck accidentKing Fahd Road
    News Summary - Truck overturned
